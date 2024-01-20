‘Babri Masjid taken away from Indian Muslims systematically’: Owaisi on Ram temple ‘pran-pratishtha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday once again challenged the narrative of the Ram Janmabhommi Temple Pran Pratishtha, claiming that Babri Masjid was a systematically taken over from Indian Muslims as they used to offer prayers there for over 500 years. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)

While speaking to reporters in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Owaisi asserted that the temple didn't exist during the formation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and said that had the Masjid not been demolished in 1992, the Muslims wouldn't have to see things how they are today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Muslims offered namaz in Babri Masjid for 500 years. When Congress' GB Pant was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, idols were placed inside the masjid... Nair was the collector of Ayodhya at that time. He shut the masjid and started worshipping over there... Ram Mandir did not exist when VHP was formed," news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

He further claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi did not mention the Ram Mandir.

"Mahatma Gandhi never mentioned anything about Ram Mandir. Very systematically, Babri Masjid has been taken away from Indian Muslims... Had GB Pant removed those idols back then and had the Masjid not been demolished in 1992, we wouldn't have to see things how they are today...," he added.

Further taking a dig at the opposition parties especially the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over their stand on the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Temple, the AIMIM leader said that these leaders are busy pleasing the majority community but can't speak about the minorities.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is also in the INDIA alliance says that we will organise Sunderkand Paath and Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday... Nobody speaks anything about this because they are all busy targeting the votes of the majority community..." he added.

Earlier, Owaisi slammed the AAP over its decision to conduct Sunderkand ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony, saying that it is competitive Hindutva" as a fight was on to garner the votes of the majority community.

The AIMIM chief had last week described AAP as "RSS ka chota recharge" and questioned the timing of the decision to hold Sundarkand Path.

"Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that the Sunderkand Path will be organised in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration (Ram Mandir) on January 22," he had said.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Janmabhoomi temple on January 22.

Several gifts, including the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1,265 kg of laddu Prasad, reached Ayodhya on Saturday as an offering to Ram Lalla.

The week-long rituals, which commenced on Tuesday, will culminate on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

(With inputs from ANI)