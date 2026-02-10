‘Babri Masjid will not be rebuilt, Qayamat will never come’: Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki
Without naming anyone, he launched an attack, saying “Hindustan me qayede se rehna seekho (You have to live following rules in India).”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt even as he attacked “Ramdrohis” for standing in the way of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, he equated the construction of Babri Masjid to the day of ‘Qayamat’ (doomsday), adding that the day would never arrive.
“We had said ‘Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge’ (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built or not? Is there any doubt?” he said.
His remarks were met with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” from the audience.
"The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away, that day will come," the UP CM said.
He also spoke of those who he said ‘remembered Ram in time of crisis’.
“Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now. There is no place for these 'Ramdrohis' now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at 'Ram bhakts'. Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say that day will never come,” he said.
“Don't live for the final day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone will break the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise,” Yogi added.
What is the Babri Masjid dispute?
The long-running Babri Masjid dispute was settled by a verdict of the Supreme Court of India on November 9, 2019. The court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a mosque elsewhere in the town.
The controversy over the Babri Masjid site dates back more than a century. The mosque, a three-domed structure built by or on the orders of Mughal emperor Babur, was claimed by Hindu groups to have been constructed after the demolition of an existing Ram temple.
The dispute took a legal turn in 1885 when a mahant approached a court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the mosque, a plea that was rejected.
In December 1949, idols of Lord Ram were placed inside the mosque, and the structure was ultimately demolished by a large mob of kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.