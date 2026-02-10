‘Babri Masjid will not be rebuilt, Qayamat will never come’: Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt even as he attacked “Ramdrohis” for standing in the way of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, Adityanath recalled a slogan raised during the Ram temple movement. (HT_PRINT)

Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, he equated the construction of Babri Masjid to the day of ‘Qayamat’ (doomsday), adding that the day would never arrive.

Without naming anyone, he launched an attack, saying “Hindustan me qayede se rehna seekho (You have to live following rules in India).”

“We had said ‘Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge’ (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built or not? Is there any doubt?” he said.

His remarks were met with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” from the audience.

"The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away, that day will come," the UP CM said.

He also spoke of those who he said ‘remembered Ram in time of crisis’.

“Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now. There is no place for these 'Ramdrohis' now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at 'Ram bhakts'. Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say that day will never come,” he said.