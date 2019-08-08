Back Centre on Article 370, says JD(U) leader. Then explains party’s dilemma

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:24 IST

After staging a walkout in both houses of Parliament over the Centre’s move to effectively revoke Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, the Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, announced its support of the decision on Wednesday.

“We are with the government on scrapping of Article 370. When any law comes into force, it becomes a law of the country and all should accept it,” RCP Singh, JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP, said in Patna.

Singh also advised party leaders to speak on the issue with care and seriousness, without crossing the party line.

Singh said the JD(U) had not backed the government in Parliament out of respect for their late leader George Fernandes. “Our late party leader George Fernandes, who was convener of the NDA, had decided not to support BJP on controversial issues. We had attachment to Article 370 and opposed its scrapping because we did not want to hurt the soul of George Fernandes,” added the JD (U) MP.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 01:24 IST