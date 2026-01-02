Bacteria ‘found in sewer water’ behind Indore deaths? What we know so far

At least nine people have died and more than 150 others have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area of Madhya Pradesh. An inquiry launched into the incident has now found the presence of bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in drinking water samples, according to officials familiar with the matter. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets an affected person undergoing treatment after consumption of contaminated water, at a hospital in Indore. (PTI)

Notably, the state government has vowed to take emergency measures after it received massive backlash over the incident, as local residents complained of inaction over the contamination earlier.

Bacteria found in water samples? Three days after the first patients were admitted with vomiting and diarrhoea, officials told HT on Thursday that initial findings from the inquiry pointed to bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in samples collected from the area.

Officials had earlier said the infection may have been caused by a sewage line leaking into a drinking water pipeline. On Thursday, they said further test results are still awaited before identifying the exact pathogens, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Indore, told HT, “The initial report has confirmed the presence of abnormal bacteria generally found in sewer water, comprising human waste. However, we are yet to identify the bacteria as the culture report is awaited. The report of stool tests of affected patients has not been received yet. That will also make it clear.”

Indore water contamination The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the water contamination issue in Indore and issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

“Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities,” the rights body said in a statement.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has also asked the state government to submit a report, directing it to provide full details of the incident.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹2 lakh in financial aid for the families of those who died and assured free treatment for all affected patients.

According to the local administration, residents first complained about an unusual smell in the water on December 25. “The problems were going on for the past few weeks, but aggravated on December 25,” said a resident.

Officials familiar with the matter told HT that the number of people falling ill in the Bhagirathpura area continues to rise. As many as 2,456 people have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, and 162 of them have been admitted to hospital.