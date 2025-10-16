Bags full of cash, ₹5 crore & counting: Punjab IPS in CBI net for ‘monthly’ bribe

Visuals of bags of cash and jewellery were shared by the CBI after the arrest. According to a press release by the agency, upwards of ₹5 crore cash was seized from the officer, with officials still counting. Apart from that, 1.5kg of jewellery was also seized.

The CBI caught Bhullar red-handed in his Mohali office while accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh after a trap was laid on a complaint, officials said.

Punjab IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar has landed in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) net for allegedly asking for recurring monthly bribes from a businessman in Fatehgarh Sahib.

“The verification revealed that DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, through his aide/middleman Kirshanu, demanded ₹8 lakh from complainant Akash Batta for "settling" FIR No. 155/2023 and ensuring no further police action against his scrap business,” the FIR accessed by Hindustan Times stated.

According to the FIR registered in the case, a complaint was received from Akash Batta, a scrap businessman from Fatehgarh Sahib, alleging that Bhullar, who is the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ropar range, had sought bribes through his aide Kirshanu.

A WhatsApp conversation between the DIG and his aide also surfaced, which corroborated the businessman’s complaint.

“During the verification on 11.10.2025 at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, a recorded WhatsApp call from middleman Kirshanu to the public servant captured DIG Bhullar instructing, ‘8 fadne ne 8’ and then ‘Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura’," directing his middleman to collect ₹8 lakh from the complainant, or “whatever he pays for now”.

The alleged middleman Kirshanu later told the complainant, "Edda kehna pata ki hai... kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya," implying DIG Sh HS Bhullar demanded a monthly bribe also,” the FIR further stated.

It added that the conversation corroborated the complainant's version and that the mobile number used in the call was verified as registered to DIG Bhullar.

Who is IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Harcharan Singh Bhullar joined as the deputy inspector general of Ropar range on November 27, 2024. Before that, he was posted as the DIG of Patiala range.

He is the son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar.

Harcharan Bhullar maintained a low profile and was actively involved in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s anti-drug campaign.

He headed the Punjab Police special investigation team that questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges.