Bahawalpur naan, Balakot tiramisu: IAF’s culinary precision strike on Pak

A frontline fighter base in Punjab sucker-punched Pakistan on the Indian Air Force’s 93rd anniversary on Wednesday with a witty menu that served as a stinging reminder of the losses suffered by the neighbouring country during the four-day military confrontation with India in May, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The photo of the menu shared by Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (HT PHOTO)

From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala to Rafiqui Rhara Mutton and Bholari Paneer Methi Malai to Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, the ingenious nomenclature of the dishes on the menu prepared by the Adampur airbase ruthlessly mocked Pakistan’s failures during the May 7-10 clash. Adampur was the first airbase to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 after the clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The bill of fare, which went viral on social media, also featured Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani and Bahawalpur Naan.

Even the sweet course was a bitter pill to swallow for those across the border --- Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda and Muridke Meetha Pan.

All the prefixes denoted the places hit by the IAF with long-range precision weapons during Operation Sindoor in May, except Balakot that was bombed in 2019. The menu displayed the IAF’s tagline on top: Infallible, Impervious and Precise.

The dinner menu was a local initiative, the officials said, asking not to be named. An IAF spokesperson refused to comment on the development. HT has seen a copy of the menu.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to the menu on X. “Interesting menu prepared by Indian Air Force on the special occasion of #AirForceDay IAF’s dinner menu had dishes named after Pakistan’s airbases which were bombed by the IAF during #OperationSindoor,” he said.

Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Between the launch of the operation and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the IAF struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

In the early hours of May 7, the IAF struck two terror sites at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur and Markaz Taiba near Muridke, both in Pakistan’s Punjab province, while the army hit targets at seven places, including Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

During May 9-10, the IAF struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

Modi’s May visit to the Adampur airbase was significant as it punctured Pakistan’s extensive disinformation campaign about striking several Indian military installations, including airbases, during May 7-10.

Adampur, one of the premier bases of the IAF, was among those that Pakistan falsely claimed to have attacked, destroying the Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems deployed there, hitting the runway and fighter jets, and striking a radar site too.

The images that came out of the airbase (home to the IAF’s MiG-29 fighters) then included a photo of the PM in front of an S-400 launcher as he addressed the air force personnel; the first public image of the Russian-origin long-range air defence system in IAF service. Another photo of the PM interacting with the men and women at the base showed a MiG-29 fighter with a fully intact runway in the background.

Apart from striking Adampur, Pakistan’s false claims included assertions about damaging airfields at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj and Naliya, neutralising a BrahMos base at Nagrota, and eliminating an ammunition dump in Chandigarh.

On Wednesday, chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the four-day clash under Operation Sindoor proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days.

“India’s bold and precise attacks during Operation Sindoor restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness,” Singh said in his IAF Day address.

Last week, Singh said Pakistan lost as many as 12 to 13 aircraft, including fighter jets such as US-made F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17s, to the IAF’s precision strikes on ground and in the air during Operation Sindoor. At his annual press conference on October 3, he said there were “signs” that India destroyed 6-7 aircraft in its ground strikes on Pakistan airfields and another six jets in the air. He also dismissed Islamabad’s claims of downing Indian jets as “fanciful tales” aimed at delivering a message to its domestic audience.

It was the first time that a senior military leader disclosed that the number of Pakistani jets that India destroyed during Operation Sindoor breached single digits.