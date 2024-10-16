Bahraich violence: Internet remains suspended for third day in a row

Mobile internet and broadband services remained suspended for the third day in a row on Wednesday after communal violence in Maharajganj town of UP’s Bahraich district. Bahraich: Security personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area in Bahraich on October 15.(PTI)

However, no untoward incident has been reported since Tuesday, and the situation is returning to normalcy amid heavy police deployment, according to PTI.

The violence broke in the district broke after Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday.

Tension gripped the town as thousands of people gathered near Bahraich Medical College and blocked roads demanding justice for the youth. Several houses were set on fire and vehicles were vandalized by the angry mob on Monday, prompting heavy security deployment in the area.

About 52 people involved in the arson were arrested by the police. Of these, 26 were sent to jail on Monday and 26 on Tuesday.

"No untoward incident has been reported since Tuesday. The situation is under control in the area that witnessed the violence on Sunday and Monday," a local police officer told PTI.

The situation in other parts of the district is also said to be normal, with open markets and people going about their business as usual.

However, local trade body officer-bearers said that the suspension of internet services for the third day in a row has impacted business as the district remains virtually cut off, reported PTI.

"Business worth crores has been impacted due to internet services' suspension," UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal's Bahraich chapter president Gauri Shankar Bhaniramka said.

In a statement Tuesday night, the UP government said chief minister Yogi Adityanath was receiving hourly updates on the situation in Bahraich and had directed for the deployment of additional force along with senior police and administration officers on the ground.