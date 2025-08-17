‘Bahut khatarnak aadmi hai’: Kharge lashes out at PM Modi over 'vote chori' claims in Bihar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day speech and called him a "very dangerous man" who should be removed from power. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Sasaram. (@INCIndia)

While addressing an opposition rally at Sasaram in Bihar, Kharge lashed out at PM Modi for praising the RSS during his speech from Red Fort on Friday. Kharge said that unless the BJP is removed from power, the votes, rights and freedom of the people are not safe.

The Congress chief claimed that the RSS was against the freedom of the country and attacked the prime minister for lauding "such people" from the Red Fort.

"None of your people went to jail (during the freedom struggle)... They were giving applications to Britishers for jobs. They said that they would remain with them (Britishers). If PM Modi is taking the names of such people from the Red Fort, then what would the souls of those who fought for our freedom be saying today?" Kharge said.

The Congress leader said that as long as the BJP-led government is in power at the Centre, the Constitution is under threat and people's rights are not safe.

"Lakhs of people who died for the freedom, what would their souls be saying? They would be saying that there is a person who is speaking against us. Issi liye mai kehta hun, ye bahut khatarnak aadmi hai (That's why I say that this person (PM Modi) is a very dangerous man.) Unless you remove him from power, your votes, rights, freedom and even the Constitution will not remain safe," Kharge added.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Modi is stealing away the votes of people, the jobs of youths and the MSP of the farmers.

"PM Modi steals your votes, the jobs of the youth, the MSP of farmers, and your rights. He is a thief and it is necessary to remove that thief,” Kharge added.