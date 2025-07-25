Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
‘Bajrang Dal’ member held in Ghaziabad for stopping delivery boy over meat order

PTI
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 09:48 pm IST

The accused, Manoj Verma, from Hindon Vihar, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

A man claiming to be a Bajrang Dal activist has been arrested and sent to jail for obstructing a delivery executive who was attempting to hand-off a meat package in Siddhartha Vihar here, police said.

The "activists" are then seen confronting and asking his him why even after being a Hindu he is delivering meat.(X)
The "activists" are then seen confronting and asking his him why even after being a Hindu he is delivering meat.(X)

A video of the incident that took place on July 15 has surfaced on social media. In the video, two men are seen purportedly stopping the delivery executive and questioning him about the contents inside the package.

The delivery agent shows them a meat package along with other items, following which one of the man identifies himself as a Bajrang Dal worker and asks for the delivery boy's name.

The "activists" are then seen confronting and asking his him why even after being a Hindu he is delivering meat.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi said, "An FIR regarding the matter was lodged on Wednesday. The accused, Manoj Verma, from Hindon Vihar, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday."

Further investigation in underway, he said.

