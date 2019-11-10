e-paper
‘Balanced decision’, Gautam Gambhir hails SC Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 16:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Former cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir hailed Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.
Former cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday termed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya issue as a balanced decision and said that people should come together and work towards nation-building.

“This is a historic decision. For such a long time this issue was pending. Now we should look ahead and see how we want to take the country forward,” Gambhir told ANI.

“This is a balanced decision. Ram temple would be made and 5 acres of land would be given to the Muslim community for making a mosque. BJP has this quality that we don’t suppress the issue but we solve them. If all political parties had shown initiative then this issue would have been solved long back,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.

