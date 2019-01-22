Ban madrasas or ISIS influence will grow in India: Shia leader

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning him against alleged indoctrination by ISIS in madrasas, reports ANI.

“If madrasas are not shut down, the ISIS influence will grow and in 15 years more than half the Muslims in the country will be influenced by their ideology”, Rizvi warned in his letter.

The Shia leader added that the Islamic state was a dangerous terror organization and was trying to indoctrinate children, to spread its influence in all Muslim majority areas.

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a Sunni Jihadist group active in Syria and neighbouring countries that claims religious authority over Muslims.

Rizvi, known to explicitly express views on controversial issues, added in his letter that ISIS influence can be openly seen in Kashmir.

In a suggestion to the Prime Minister, Rizvi said: “I suggest that all madrasas be shut down and children be sent to regular schools, if after passing high school a student wants to pursue religious studies, he/she can do that.”

Rizvi has in his earlier statements backed uniform civil code, common law for all communities, for Muslims.

“While customs and rituals can differ as per the practices of various religions, issues like divorce, marriage, giving equal rights to girls in ancestral property, succession, whether adopted or otherwise, should be governed by the principles of one nation one-law,” he has said.

He has also supported building of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and a mosque, ‘Masjid-e-Aman’, in Lucknow.

