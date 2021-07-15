Bandh partially disrupts normal life in Odisha

Bus services were suspended, petrol pumps and businesses remained shuttered in parts of Odisha while blockades were also reported during a six-hour bandh called by the Left parties in the state until afternoon on Thursday. The Congress is also supporting the bandh against the increasing fuel prices.

Members of the Left parties resorted to road and rail blockades in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. They blocked a railway track at Bhubaneswar station and disrupted train services. Led by lawmaker Suresh Routray, Congress workers also staged a rail blockade at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

Congress in Odisha has also called for state-wide protests from July 7 to 17 against the rising fuel prices and other issues. The party has requested people in the state not to purchase fuel.

In view of the bandh call, special secretary (home) Santosh Bala on Wednesday asked all collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure essential services.