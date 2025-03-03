Bangladesh has no option but to have good ties with India: Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh has no option but to have good relations with India since the two countries are dependent on each other, though propaganda has given rise to “some conflicts” between them, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus said on Monday. Yunus also said the two countries are always in contact and there have been high-level visits from both sides. (Reuters file photo)

Yunus didn’t identify the source of the propaganda and said during an interview with BBC Bangla that Bangladesh is trying to overcome its misunderstanding with India. His remarks came weeks ahead of the Bimstec Summit in Thailand during April 3-4, when the Bangladeshi side is keen to set up a meeting between Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing India-Bangladesh ties as “very good”, Yunus said: “There has been no deterioration, our relations will always be good. They are good now and they will be good in future. There is no other way but to have good relations between Bangladesh and India.”

He added, “Our relations are so close, we are so dependent on each other. We are so close in historic, political and economic terms that we can’t be isolated.

“However, some conflicts have arisen, which are largely due to propaganda. Others will judge who the sources of the propaganda are. But as a result of this propaganda, a misunderstanding has arisen between us. We are trying to overcome that misunderstanding”, he said.

Yunus also said the two countries are always in contact and there have been high-level visits from both sides. He also noted that he had spoken to Modi after taking charge.

India-Bangladesh ties hit a new low after the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government following widespread protests led by student groups last August and the subsequent formation of the caretaker administration headed by the Nobel laureate. India has repeatedly criticised the interim government’s handling of attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus and other minorities.

The deterioration of ties has spheres such as trade and people-to-people contacts, including visas for Bangladeshi citizens. India has also been critical of the public comments of several leaders of the interim government and the recent demolition of the home of Bangladesh’s founding father, Shiekh Mujibur Rahman, by a mob.

The interim government has demanded the extradition of Hasina, who is in self-exile in India, and urged New Delhi to bar her from making public addresses.

During the interview, Yunus declined to comment on a question about Bangladesh Army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman’s recent call for an end to squabbling among political forces but blamed Hasina’s Awami League party for trying to stir up unrest in the country.

“These are his [Zaman’s] comments, he can say this, it is not for me to endorse him. The possibility [of unrest] is always there. A fugitive party has left the country, their leadership has left. They are trying their best to unsettle the country,” Yunus said, referring to the Awami League.

“It is always a threat, it is there all the time and everywhere and it will always be there,” he added. Yunus said it is “obvious” the threat was from the Awami League, whose leaders are making announcements and giving speeches that make the people restive.

Yunus reiterated his commitment to hold elections within the year and said Bangladesh’s political parties will have to make a call about the Awami League’s participation in the polls. “I will do what all the parties decide...Those who have been involved in injustice, they must be brought to justice.” he said.

He also said there had been no change in his relations with Bangladesh’s political parties and brushed aside Bangladesh National Party leader Tarique Rahman’s remarks that the interim government isn’t neutral. Yunus also dispelled the impression that the caretaker administration is back the new political party formed by student leaders who headed last year’s uprising. “The government is not helping them. Three student representatives were in government, they have resigned and gone away,” he said.