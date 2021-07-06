Bangladesh PM sends 300 kg of Haribhanga mangoes to Tripura CM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sent 300 kilogram of Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the country's assistant high commissioner in Agartala announced on Twitter. "The chief minister cordially thanked the Prime Minister for the gift," he further stated in the tweet.

This comes a day after the leader sent mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bangladesh prime minister had also sent mangoes to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Haribhanga variety of Mangoes were transported through the land border via the Benapole checkpoint. According to local media reports, the shipment arrived at the Benapole-Petrapole check post on the India-Bangladesh border last Sunday.

The Haribhanga variety of mango is grown in Bangladesh's Rangpur district. The other notable varieties of Bangladesh mangoes include Gopalbogh, Khirsapat, Himsagar, Mohonbhog, Amropali.

Reports in the Bangladeshi media said Hasina plans to send mangoes to the chief ministers of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, all of which share borders with Bangladesh.

Last year, Bangladesh had given its traders special permission to export nearly 1,500 tonnes of Hilsa fish, a favourite with people on both sides of the border, to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.