Bangladesh rejects Gabbard’s remarks on persecution of religious minorities

Bangladesh has rejected US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on the “persecution and killing” of Hindus and religious minorities in the country, saying such comments are baseless and not based on evidence. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. (X)

The strong reaction from Dhaka to the remarks made by Gabbard in an interview with an Indian television channel on Monday also reflected the strains in relations between the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the Donald Trump administration in the US.

Gabbard said in an interview with NDTV that the persecution and killing of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is a concern for the Trump administration. Her remarks appeared to conflate the situation in Bangladesh with the Trump administration’s plans to tackle “Islamist terrorism” across the globe.

Bangladesh’s interim government expressed “deep concern and distress” at Gabbard’s remarks, especially her allegations about the “persecution and killing” of religious minorities and “the threat of Islamic terrorists” rooted in the “ideology and objective” to “rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate”.

“Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’,” the interim government said in a statement.

These remarks are “misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism”, the statement said.

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush.”

“Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts.”

Linking Bangladesh to the idea of an “Islamist caliphate” undermines the work of countless Bangladeshis and their friends and partners around the world committed to peace, stability, and progress, it said.

The interim government said political leaders should base their statements, especially on sensitive issues, on “actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions”.

The interim government also said it will engage in “constructive dialogue based on facts and on respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations” on shared global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

Gabbard is in India to attend a conclave of security and intelligence officials and participate in the Raisina Dialogue, where she will deliver an address on Tuesday. She is the first senior member of the Trump administration to travel to India.

“The long-time unfortunate persecution and killing and abuse of religious minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics, and others – has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration,” she told NDTV.

Talks are “just beginning” between Trump’s new cabinet and the Bangladesh government, and the “threat of Islamist terrorists” is a central area of focus for the US, she said. Her comments came against the backdrop of India expressing concern about Bangladesh’s interim government failing to prevent the targeting of the country’s minorities and the rise of extremist elements.