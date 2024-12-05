Kolkata, Amidst ongoing unrest and reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, traders from the neighbouring country were absent from a Kolkata trade fair, but local businessmen stepped in to manage their stalls and sell their products," stakeholders said on Thursday. Bangladesh traders miss Kolkata fair over unrest in neighbouring country

Traders, known for selling traditional Jamdani saris and FMCG products at Indian trade fairs, are unable to attend these temporary markets due to "visa restrictions following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh and in the wake of human rights crisis there", they said.

At least seven Bangladeshi traders, who were supposed to attend the India International Grand Trade Fair which began on November 30 in New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, were "unable to obtain visas", according to organisers.

Typically, these international traders participate in multiple trade fairs in Kolkata and other Indian cities in the winter season till February-March every year, a fair organiser said.

"To our knowledge, seven Bangladeshi traders were supposed to come at this fair but they couldn't due to visa-related issues," Bharat Chamber of Commerce president N G Khaitan told PTI.

The fair has been organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with CCG Marketing & Services.

The IIGTF 2024 fair is hosting traders from eight international countries and 16 Indian states, which will continue till December 15.

"Some Bangladeshi fashion items and sari consignments that were shipped out before the crisis aggravated in the neighbouring country are still available at a few stalls, thanks to their local affiliates," a trader said.

"These are original Dhakai Jamdani saris," said a local trader who is acting on behalf of a Bangladeshi businessman but declined to speak further.

The product spread was thin as the businessmen from the neighbouring country couldn't come with their wide range of offerings due to political and social unrest, Kolkata traders said.

The local affiliates also feared that sales of Bangladeshi goods might be subdued due to sentiment factors among consumers, given the reports of atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"The absence of Bangladeshi traders is deeply felt, as they typically account for a significant portion of sari sales at trade fairs in Kolkata," another organiser said.

