 Bangladesh unrest: Trains from Kolkata to Dhaka cancelled | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh unrest: Trains from Kolkata to Dhaka cancelled

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Aug 05, 2024 06:15 PM IST

The cancellations come amid protests against Hasina’s government over demands to end a controversial quota system

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled all trains to and from Bangladesh amid the growing unrest in India’s neighbouring country.

People shout slogans as they take part in a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday. (AP Photo)
People shout slogans as they take part in a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday. (AP Photo)

A confirmation on the train cancellations was received after Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left her country as protesters stormed her official residence despite a nationwide curfew in place. These trains were, however, announced to be cancelled only till Tuesday.

As per the information shared by the railway ministry, train numbers 13109/13110 (Kolkata-DHAKA-Kolkata Maitree Express), 13107/13108 (Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Chitpur Railway Station, Maitri Express) and 13129/13130 (Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata, Bandhan Express) have been cancelled since till August 6.

A railways official said that train number 13131/13132, Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka, Mitali Express too has been cancelled since July 21.

“The rakes of this train are currently in Bangladesh, leading to the train being cancelled,” an official said.

The cancellations come amid violent protests against Hasina’s government over demands to end a controversial quota system in the employment sector in the country. The quota system reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Bangladesh unrest: Trains from Kolkata to Dhaka cancelled
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On