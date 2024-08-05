Bangladesh unrest: Trains from Kolkata to Dhaka cancelled

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled all trains to and from Bangladesh amid the growing unrest in India’s neighbouring country. People shout slogans as they take part in a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday. (AP Photo)

A confirmation on the train cancellations was received after Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left her country as protesters stormed her official residence despite a nationwide curfew in place. These trains were, however, announced to be cancelled only till Tuesday.

As per the information shared by the railway ministry, train numbers 13109/13110 (Kolkata-DHAKA-Kolkata Maitree Express), 13107/13108 (Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Chitpur Railway Station, Maitri Express) and 13129/13130 (Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata, Bandhan Express) have been cancelled since till August 6.

A railways official said that train number 13131/13132, Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka, Mitali Express too has been cancelled since July 21.

“The rakes of this train are currently in Bangladesh, leading to the train being cancelled,” an official said.

The cancellations come amid violent protests against Hasina’s government over demands to end a controversial quota system in the employment sector in the country. The quota system reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.