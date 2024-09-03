Bangladeshi journalist booked over fake news against Sonia, Rahul

A defamation case has been registered against a Bangladeshi journalist and a woman employee of ‘The Jaipur Dialogues’, a Jaipur-based organisation, for allegedly sharing fake news about Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. The case was registered at the High Grounds police station on the basis of a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal unit co-ordinator G Srinivas against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary , who is the editor of BLiTZ, and Aditi Ghosh, who is associated with ‘The Jaipur Dialogues’. (ANI)

In his post, Chaudhary had referred Sonia Gandhi by her maiden name and her son.

The complaint stated that Chaudhary had posted on his social media account on ‘X’ on August 23 claiming that Sonia Gandhi was a Christian despite getting married in India and portrayed her as an agent of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in London and sexual assaulting a woman.

Srinivas said that the fake news was shared with intent to damage the reputations of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, especially ahead of the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

“We registered a case against Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh under BNS sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups ) and 353 (2) (publishing or circulating false information to create hatred ) on Saturday,” a police officer said, adding that further investigations into the matter are ongoing.