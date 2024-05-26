Bangladeshi MP murder: Dhaka police to seek Interpol's help to nab mastermind | Top updates

Bangladesh police have said that it would seek help and assistance from Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to nab the main conspirator behind the brutal murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, whose chopped body was found in an apartment in Kolkata earlier this week. Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar. (Sourced)

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, while briefing the media, claimed that the fugitive mastermind might have fled the country after committing the crime.

"The main conspirator Akhtaruzzaman may have escaped from Kathmandu to the US via Dubai...We are trying to trace him through Interpol. We will go to the CID office. We will have a meeting with the officers of CID. We will try to interrogate the arrested accused so that we can get more information," news agency ANI quoted Rashid as saying.

Here are the top updates on the case:

The Bangladesh police official revealed that the mastermind behind Anar's murder, Akhtaruzzaman, might have fled from Kathmandu to the US via Dubai after committing the crime.

Rashid, along with his three-member detective branch team, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday to investigate the brutal killing of the lawmaker.

A four-member team of Kolkata Police is currently investigating the murder incident.

According to the Kolkata police, circumstantial evidence indicated that the lawmaker was first strangled and killed after which his body was dumped in different areas.

According to the West Bengal CID, Anar was smothered and killed in a flat in Kolkata and his body was chopped and minced to destroy his identity. The CID team has launched a search operation to find the body parts of the Bangladeshi MP.

The CID officials also claimed that an alleged rift over gold smuggling between Anar and his friend, who is a US citizen and his business partner, could be the cause of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh police have arrested three suspects and sent them to eight-day judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Additionally, West Bengal police have arrested a a Mumbai-based butcher who confessed that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up, and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

A three-time MP from the Jhenaidah-4 segment in Bangladesh and the president of Awami League's Kaliganj sub-district unit, Anar left Dhaka on May 12 to undergo medical treatment at Kolkata, from where he went missing the very next day.

The search for Anar began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi MP, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

(With inputs from agencies)