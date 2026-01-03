Bank closed on these days this month. See full list of bank holidays in January 2026

With the beginning of the New Year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a new list of bank holiday schedules in 2026. This month, banks will remain closed on 10 days. Other than these, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are on January 10 and January 24. (Bloomberg/Representational Image)

Bank holidays differ across states and are announced on the occasion of festivals or public holidays. Earlier, banks remained closed on January 1 and 2 on the occasion of the New Year in some places. According to the official RBI website, the next bank holiday will fall on January 12.

Bank holidays in January January 1 – New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai (in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata)

January 2 – New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi (in Aizawl, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

January 3 – Birthday of Hazrat Ali (in Kanpur, Lucknow)

January 12 – Birthday of Swami Vivekananda (in Kolkata)

January 14 – Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu (in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Itanagar)

January 15 – Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Makara Sankranti (in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada)

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day (in Chennai)

January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal (in Chennai)

January 23 – Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami (in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

January 26 – Republic Day (Everywhere)

Bank holidays can vary from state to state depending on regional observances. Customers planning to visit their banks can check the official RBI website.

Banks are closed across India on three public holidays, including Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

During the bank holiday, services requiring an in-person visit, including cash handling, document verification, and locker access, won't be available.

However, customers can access online services through Netbanking and ATM services.