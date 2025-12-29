2026 long weekends calendar: Month-wise list of long weekends in India for planning trips without using too many leaves

With the New Year almost here, it’s the perfect time to start planning your leaves and holidays well in advance. With 2026 offering several well-placed public holidays, smart planning can help you turn a few days off into long, relaxing getaways. Here’s a complete list of long weekends in 2026 to help you plan your holidays better. (Also read: From ghats of Varanasi to temples of Tirupati: How spiritual tourism breathes life into India’s art, music and culture ) Plan your holidays for 2026 with several long weekends available. (Pixabay)

Complete long weekends list for 2026

Long weekends in January

1) January 1–4

January 1, Thursday: New Year’s Day

January 2, Friday: Take the day off

January 3, Saturday

January 4, Sunday

2) January 23–26

January 23, Friday: Vasant Panchami

January 24, Saturday

January 25, Sunday

January 26, Monday: Republic Day

Long weekends in February

February 15, Sunday: Mahashivratri (mid-week pause)

February 28, Saturday: Weekend connects into the Holi break in March

Long weekends in March

1) March 1–3

March 1, Sunday

March 2, Monday: Take the day off

March 3, Tuesday: Holi

Holi will fall on Tuesday, March 3 this year. (Pixabay)

2) March 20–22

March 20, Friday: Eid al-Fitr

March 21, Saturday

March 22, Sunday

3) March 26–31

March 26, Thursday: Ram Navami

March 27, Friday: Take the day off

March 28, Saturday

March 29, Sunday

March 30, Monday: Take the day off

March 31, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

Long weekends in April

April 3–5

April 3, Friday: Good Friday

April 4, Saturday

April 5, Sunday

Long weekends in May

May 1–3

May 1, Friday: Buddha Purnima

May 2, Saturday

May 3, Sunday

Long weekends in June

June 26–29

June 26, Friday: Muharram

June 27, Saturday

June 28, Sunday

June 29, Monday: Take the day off

Muharram in 2026 will be observed on Friday, June 26 (tentative).(Unsplash)

Long weekends in July

July 16–19

July 16, Thursday: Rath Yatra

July 17, Friday: Take the day off

July 18, Saturday

July 19, Sunday

Long weekends in August

August 25–30

August 25, Tuesday: Milad-un-Nabi

August 26, Wednesday: Onam

August 27, Thursday: Take the day off

August 28, Friday: Raksha Bandhan

August 29, Saturday

August 30, Sunday

Raksha Bandhan in 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. (Pexels)

Long weekends in September

1) September 4–6

September 4, Friday: Janmashtami

September 5, Saturday

September 6, Sunday

2) September 12–14

September 12, Saturday

September 13, Sunday

September 14, Monday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Long weekends in October

1) October 2–4

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 3, Saturday

October 4, Sunday

2) October 17–20

October 17, Saturday

October 18, Sunday

October 19, Monday: Take the day off

October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra

Dussehra in 2026 will be observed on Tuesday, October 20.(Hindustan Times)

Long weekends in November

1) November 8-11

November 8, Sunday: Diwali

November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja

November 10, Tuesday: Take leave

November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj

2) November 21–24

November 21, Saturday

November 22, Sunday

November 23, Monday: Take the day off

November 24, Tuesday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Long weekends in December

December 25–27

December 25, Friday: Christmas

December 26, Saturday

December 27, Sunday