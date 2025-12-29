2026 long weekends calendar: Month-wise list of long weekends in India for planning trips without using too many leaves
With 2026 around the corner, smart leave planning can help you turn public holidays into long weekends. Here’s a month-wise list of long weekends in India.
With the New Year almost here, it’s the perfect time to start planning your leaves and holidays well in advance. With 2026 offering several well-placed public holidays, smart planning can help you turn a few days off into long, relaxing getaways. Here’s a complete list of long weekends in 2026 to help you plan your holidays better. (Also read: From ghats of Varanasi to temples of Tirupati: How spiritual tourism breathes life into India’s art, music and culture )
Complete long weekends list for 2026
Long weekends in January
1) January 1–4
January 1, Thursday: New Year’s Day
January 2, Friday: Take the day off
January 3, Saturday
January 4, Sunday
2) January 23–26
January 23, Friday: Vasant Panchami
January 24, Saturday
January 25, Sunday
January 26, Monday: Republic Day
Long weekends in February
February 15, Sunday: Mahashivratri (mid-week pause)
February 28, Saturday: Weekend connects into the Holi break in March
Long weekends in March
1) March 1–3
March 1, Sunday
March 2, Monday: Take the day off
March 3, Tuesday: Holi
2) March 20–22
March 20, Friday: Eid al-Fitr
March 21, Saturday
March 22, Sunday
3) March 26–31
March 26, Thursday: Ram Navami
March 27, Friday: Take the day off
March 28, Saturday
March 29, Sunday
March 30, Monday: Take the day off
March 31, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti
Long weekends in April
April 3–5
April 3, Friday: Good Friday
April 4, Saturday
April 5, Sunday
Long weekends in May
May 1–3
May 1, Friday: Buddha Purnima
May 2, Saturday
May 3, Sunday
Long weekends in June
June 26–29
June 26, Friday: Muharram
June 27, Saturday
June 28, Sunday
June 29, Monday: Take the day off
Long weekends in July
July 16–19
July 16, Thursday: Rath Yatra
July 17, Friday: Take the day off
July 18, Saturday
July 19, Sunday
Long weekends in August
August 25–30
August 25, Tuesday: Milad-un-Nabi
August 26, Wednesday: Onam
August 27, Thursday: Take the day off
August 28, Friday: Raksha Bandhan
August 29, Saturday
August 30, Sunday
Long weekends in September
1) September 4–6
September 4, Friday: Janmashtami
September 5, Saturday
September 6, Sunday
2) September 12–14
September 12, Saturday
September 13, Sunday
September 14, Monday: Ganesh Chaturthi
Long weekends in October
1) October 2–4
October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti
October 3, Saturday
October 4, Sunday
2) October 17–20
October 17, Saturday
October 18, Sunday
October 19, Monday: Take the day off
October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra
Long weekends in November
1) November 8-11
November 8, Sunday: Diwali
November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja
November 10, Tuesday: Take leave
November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj
2) November 21–24
November 21, Saturday
November 22, Sunday
November 23, Monday: Take the day off
November 24, Tuesday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
Long weekends in December
December 25–27
December 25, Friday: Christmas
December 26, Saturday
December 27, Sunday
