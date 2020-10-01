e-paper
Bank holidays in October 2020: Banks to stay closed on these 14 days

Bank holidays in October 2020: Banks to stay closed on these 14 days

According to RBI guidelines, banks remain closed on public holidays besides second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Some holidays are regional which are decided by state governments.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People at a State Bank of India branch in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The festive month of October has begun and, therefore public and private banks will be closed on a number of days in addition to second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on all public holidays. However, it is to be noted that there are some holidays which are regional, i.e restricted to certain states only. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

It is also likely that on these bank holidays, ATMs may not disburse cash.

The list of bank holidays for October 2020 is as follows:

(1.) October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

(2.) October 4: Sunday

(3.) October 8 (Thursday): Chellum (regional)

(4.) October 10: Second Saturday

(5.) October 11: Sunday

(6.) October 17 (Saturday): Kati Bihu (regional)

(7.) October 18: Sunday

(8.) October 23 (Friday): Mahashaptami (regional)

(9.) October 24 (Saturday): Mahashatmi (regional)

(10.) October 25: Sunday

(11.) October 26 (Monday): Vijaya Dashami

(12.) October 29 (Thursday): Milad-e-Sharif (regional)

(13.) October 30 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad

(14.) October 31 (Saturday): Valmiki Jayanti, Sardar Patel (regional)

