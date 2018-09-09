Banned Manipur outfit’s chief arrested in Kolkata

Banned Manipur outfit Kangleipak Communist Party’s (Military Council Progressive) chairman Amon Nelson Singh was arrested in Kolkata by the city police’s Special Task Force (STF) late Saturday night, police said.

Singh, 28, alias Chingkhei Khuman alias Mahekhomba Metel, was arrested in a case filed by the STF on Friday and booked for criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and for acquiring, possessing and carrying illegal firearms under the Arms Act, according to a statement issued by deputy commissioner (STF), Murlidhar Sharma.

A 9 MM pistol, two 7 MM pistol and some ammunition was recovered from his possession, Sharma said.

The arrest comes four days after the outfit’s general secretary Moirangthem Rana Pratap alias Paikhomba, 37, was apprehended by the special cell of Delhi Police in the national capital’s Bishnupur area for allegedly threatening businessmen and influential people. Although the arrest took place on September 4, but Delhi police only announced it on September 8.

On August 28, another commander of the same banned outfit, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba was arrested from south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area. Deputy commissioner (special cell) of Delhi police, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that it was Moirangthem who directed Oinam to go to Delhi and set up a base there to conduct their activities.

Amon was produced at a city court on Sunday and remanded to police custody. A STF official, who did not wish to be named, said that they were investigating why he had come to Kolkata.

“Last year, some members of Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council Progressive) were arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in Kolkata. We are also trying to probe whether Amon was involved with that robbery or not. He was so far confessed that he was responsible for extortion from a number of people in Manipur,” the STF official added.

Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council Progressive) came into existence in the late 2000s and was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Centre for ‘waging war’ against the Indian state.

