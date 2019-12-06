Bareilly on high alert as Muslim outfits call for shutdown on Babri mosque demolition anniversary

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:50 IST

The Bareilly administration in the state of Uttar Pradesh has sounded a high alert following a Muslim body asking local shopkeepers from the community to down shutters on the 27th anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition and observe December 6 as a Black Day.

The police chiefs of all the nine districts in the division have been asked to maintain strict vigil and security like it was done on the day of the Ayodhya verdict on November 9, said additional director general of police of Bareilly zone, Avinash Chandra.

“About 5,000 mischief mongers and trouble makers have been issued red cards and will be monitored by the police. Area level peace committees have been formed to keep an eye on the situation,” said Chandra, adding that Section 144, imposing restrictions on gathering of more than four people, was also in force.

The shutdown call has been given by the All India Tanzim Ulama-e-Islam (AITUI) which has also planned a protest along with several other Muslim outfits. They also plan to send a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We have urged all secular people to join us and close their establishments, as the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 on this day was and would remain a blot on the history of our country,” said Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, general secretary of the Tanzim.

The shutdown call has been given even as Muslim parties move ahead to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict clearing the road for the construction of a Ram Temple at the site where the disputed Babri mosque once stood.

The All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) has decided not to take part in the protest.

“We have decided to file a review of the Ayodhya verdict and there is no need to hold any protest or demonstration on the issue,” said BMAC convenor Zafaryab Jilani.

The Muslim Sewa Sangh’s chief Nadeem Qureshi also criticized the shutdown call and said the SC verdict must be “honoured” and efforts be made to “maintain peace and communal harmony” instead to vitiate the atmosphere.