Barmer SP removed, SHO booked for murder in custodial death case

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:09 IST

Rajasthan government took action against an IPS officer on Friday in the case of custodial death of a Dalit man in Barmer district. Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary was put on APO (awaiting posting order) and the station house officer (SHO) of the Rural police station Deep Singh was booked for murder along with other junior cops.

Deep Singh was suspended yesterday and 20 policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and 16 constables were sent to police line in departmental action that followed the death of 22-year-old Dalit, Jeetu Khateek, who had been detained illegally at Rural police station in the Barmer district.

A Muslim man was beaten and tortured by three cops on February 15 at the same police station leading to their suspension.

Jeetu, a scrap dealer, was allegedly picked up by the police on Wednesday from his shop on suspicion of involvement in a theft case. However, no case of theft was found lodged against Jeetu at the Rural police station, said officials.

He was kept in detention for over 24 hours leading to his death on Thursday. Police claimed Jeetu died at the hospital where he had been taken after he reported a health problem. The family, however, said Jeetu was fine when they had met him at 9 am. “They have killed Jeetu,” they alleged.

Jeetu’s kin allege he was tortured in custody, his brother Dharamendra said Jeetu was very frightened and pleaded for help to get out of the police custody, when they met him on Thursday morning.

“When we met Jeetu he had apprehension that police would kill him,” alleged Dharamendra.

Family members hadn’t received his body in protest till Friday morning. A protest was held in Barmer demanding the arrest of guilty cops and compensation of Rs one crore to the deceased’s family, along with a government job for a member.

The autopsy had not been conducted till the time of filing this report and therefore the cause of Jeetu’s death was not known.

Additional suprintendent of police is probing the matter and will submit his report within three days.

Fourth SP put on APO in Barmer

Sharad Choudhary is the fourth Barmer SP to be put on APO. Shivraj Meena was put on APO in a case of hit and run in which a couple and their young son were killed on September 21 last. Earlier Rashi Dogra Dudi and Manish Agarwal were also put on APO.

Second custodial death in four months:

Jeetu’s the second case of custodial death in Barmer within the last six months. Earlier, on October 5, 2019, an RTI activist died in Pachpadra police station. According to the information, activist Jagdish Goliya, 42, died a day after he was arrested in a land dispute case.