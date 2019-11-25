e-paper
‘Baseless rumours’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on buzz over Twitter bio change

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The buzz started after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Twitter bio read “public servant, cricket enthusiast”.
The buzz started after Jyotiraditya Scindia's Twitter bio read "public servant, cricket enthusiast".(PTI Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as “baseless”.

“I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless,” Scindia told PTI.

The buzz started after it was highlighted on social media that his Twitter bio just read “public servant, cricket enthusiast”.

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Later Scindia tweeted, “Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!” .

 

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, “Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post”.

