Batla House case: Delhi court to hear arguments on sentence against Ariz Khan
A Delhi court on Monday will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan and his accomplices, convicted for the killing of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the special cell in the September 2008 Batla House case in the national Capital.
On March 8, additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan aka Junaid, Salim, and Anna for Sharma’s murder. The court held Khan guilty of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant on duty, causing grievous hurt and non-appearance despite being declared as a Proclaimed Offender (PO). Khan was pronounced a PO in 2009 and arrested after being on the run for 10 years.
The gunfight took place days after five serial blasts in Delhi on September 13, 2008, in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured. Inspector Sharma of the special cell reportedly had specific tip-off about terrorists involved in the blasts hiding in flat no. 108, L-18, Batla House, Jamia Nagar.
While Sharma and other police officials sustained injuries during the ensuing gunfight at Batla House, two terrorists--Mohammad Atif Ameen & Mohammad Sajid--were killed. Later, Sharma also succumbed to his injuries.
Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad managed to flee the spot but were later nabbed by the police. While Ahmad was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in July 2013, Khan was arrested on February 14, 2018 from the Indo-Nepal border and convicted on March 8.
