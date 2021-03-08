Batla House encounter: A timeline of the 2008 case
- The series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case
A Delhi court on Monday held Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter. Khan, whose sentencing has been scheduled for March 15, was arrested at the Banbasa border point between India and Nepal in 2018 after being on the run for 10 years. The Batla House encounter, which took place in the Okhla area of the national capital, led to the death of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma while two other officers sustained injuries.
Khan, who is a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, is also said to be the mastermind of the 2008 serial blasts across Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in which 165 people lost their lives and 500 people were injured.
Following is the series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case:
September 19, 2008: An encounter takes place at L-18 Batla House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, six days after serial blasts ripped through the capital killing 30 people, between a raiding team of Delhi Police special cell and suspected IM operatives. In the encounter, Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma loses his life. Ariz Khan, Shahzad and Junaid escape. Two suspected terrorists, Atif Amin and Mohammed Sajid, are killed in the shootout and one suspected IM operative, Mohd Saif surrenders.
January 1, 2010: Shahzad is arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.
April 2010: A charge sheet is filed in a Delhi court in the case which says that the encounter was part of a probe into September 13, 2008, serial blasts at Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Greater Kailash and India Gate. Junaid is declared a proclaimed offender.
February 15, 2011: Court frames charges against Shahzad of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy and various other sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
July 20, 2013: Court reserves judgement in the case.
July 25, 2013: Court holds Shahzad guilty of murdering inspector Sharma and assaulting other police officers.
July 30, 2013: Court sentences Shahzad to life imprisonment.
February 13, 2018: Ariz Khan is arrested at the Banbasa border point between India and Nepal. Khan had shifted base to Nepal after absconding in 2008.
March 8, 2021: Ariz Khan is convicted. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.
