New Delhi, The National Disaster Response Force has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment in the wake of an impending cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to make a landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday, a government statement said Monday. Bay of Bengal cyclone: 25 teams of NDRF on standby in Odisha, WB

In a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review preparedness for the impending cyclone on Monday, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan was also informed that additional rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircraft have been kept in readiness.

Besides central agencies, the chief secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department briefed the committee about the current status of the deep pressure area on the Bay of Bengal which is likely to turn into "a cyclonic storm by 23rd October 2024 over east-central Bay of Bengal."

“...it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

"Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th and early morning 25th October 2024, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the statement from the government said.

Ports of Paradip and Haldia are getting regular alerts and advisories about the developing situation, it said.

Emergency teams have been deployed by Union ministries of Power and Telecommunication for immediate restoration and the situation is being monitored, the statement said.

During the meeting, Somanathan stressed that Odisha and West Bengal may take necessary preventive and precautionary measures in order to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

It must be ensured that the fishermen at sea are called back and people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time, he said.

The cabinet secretary assured both states that all central agencies are on full alert and will be available for assistance.

"The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure," he said and added that in case of damage, essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time.

Somanathan advised the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to be prepared to handle any situations arising due to heavy rainfall.

He said that the release of water from dam sites in the likely affected area should be calibrated to avoid any flooding.

Odisha and West Bengal informed the committee about the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures undertaken by the local administration.

They said control rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berth.

Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services have been kept in readiness and people residing in vulnerable areas have been identified for evacuation, the statement said, citing submissions from both states.

Chief secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal, Union home secretary, secretaries in the ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Department of Fisheries, Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and senior officials of states and centre government attended the meeting.

