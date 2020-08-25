BDC member shot dead in Azamgarh during argument over panchayat polls

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST

A block development council (BDC) member was shot dead in a clash between two groups in Nawada market of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, police said.

A bullet hit BDC member Surendra Yadav, 35, when a man allegedly opened fire during a heated discussion over the panchayat elections. Locals rushed Yadav to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said teams had been formed to solve the murder case. The local administration has deployed a police contingent in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain peace after the incident.