BDC member shot dead in Azamgarh during argument over panchayat polls
A discussion on panchayat elections turned violent when a man allegedly opened fire. The victim was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST
A block development council (BDC) member was shot dead in a clash between two groups in Nawada market of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, police said.
A bullet hit BDC member Surendra Yadav, 35, when a man allegedly opened fire during a heated discussion over the panchayat elections. Locals rushed Yadav to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A senior police officer said teams had been formed to solve the murder case. The local administration has deployed a police contingent in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain peace after the incident.