B’desh polls: Jamaat’s victory in border districts raises concern in India

Kolkata: Even as the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the general elections with its allies to form government after 20 years with 212 of the 297 seats, academicians and intelligence officers in India have expressed concern as Jamaat-e-Islami and its 11 allies secured 77 seats, a sizeable chunk of which are located in the districts bordering West Bengal. A security officer keeps vigil at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Fulbari, amid heightened security during Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, near the India-Bangladesh border, in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, on Thursday. (PTI)

Professor Maidul Islam from the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences told HT that with the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League out of the picture the contest was essentially between the Jamaat and BNP.

“BNP’s victory indicates that the concept of an independent Bangladesh and nationalism are still important to the masses. Jamaat’s efforts to challenge the history of the 1971 Liberation War became futile. However, the referendum also indicates that efforts will now be made to amend the 1972 Constitution,” Islam said.

Islam said that Jamaat’s electoral crisis started after the 1991 elections in which it won 18 seats. The tally plummeted thereafter. “But now, Jammat has reestablished domination in areas bordering the six West Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South 24 Parganas and also in the region bordering Assam’s Silchar.”

“This factor will cause concern for India’s Border Security Force and intelligence agencies. These borders, especially the unfenced portions, have been used over the years for human trafficking and smuggling. Today’s verdict will put India on high alert,” Islam added.

Although Jamaat-e-Islami recently changed its public posture towards India, saying it is open to bilateral relations with neighbours, political science professor Panchali Sen said security and terrorism should continue to be India’s concern. “Safety of Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, who have been attacked already, should remain on the priority list of the Indian government. Since India has welcomed the verdict, Delhi may seek a careful policy to maintain diplomatic ties with Dhaka and ensure a balance of power in the region,” Sen said. “To normalise bilateral ties, Delhi may also facilitate Hasina’s return to Bangladesh if she wishes.”

An intelligence branch official said it was too early to make any prediction on the activities of terror outfits such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) that has set up a network in India. “Of the six Bangladeshi organisations listed as terror outfits in India, JMB has shown maximum growth in recent years. More than a dozen JMB operatives have been arrested in West Bengal and Kolkata between 2020 and 2025. These elements look up to organisations that back the Jamaat,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

In December 2025, five JMB members arrested in 2016 from various parts of West Bengal and Assam were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kolkata court. Explosives and components of improvised explosive devices (IED) were seized from them.