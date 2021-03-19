IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Be careful, follow Covid-19 guidelines: Venkaiah Naidu tells MPs
Venkaiah Naidu further said MPs should take interest to see that common people too are guided properly.
Venkaiah Naidu further said MPs should take interest to see that common people too are guided properly.
india news

Be careful, follow Covid-19 guidelines: Venkaiah Naidu tells MPs

During the morning session, Naidu said while the severity has come down, reports are coming from certain states that the pandemic is spreading.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of Parliament on Friday to remain extra careful and strictly follow the coronavirus-related guidelines in the wake of rise in the number of cases in some states.

During the morning session, Naidu said while the severity has come down, reports are coming from certain states that the pandemic is spreading.

"...all the members of Parliament, who are here, who are there in their respective fields, to be extra careful. I know that you are all public representatives, you can't live in isolation. But at the same time, while dealing with people, meeting them, or going to the constituencies or areas, be careful, follow strictly the advice given by the Health Ministry and Home Ministry, central government, as well as the guidelines issued by the state governments concerned from time to time and see to it that they are implemented," he said.

Naidu further said MPs should take interest to see that common people too are guided properly.

"One of the reasons, as we are seeing, though the severity has come down, but the cases are spreading here and there, is that people in those respective areas are not following the amount of discipline," he said, and added "we should not allow the situation to deteriorate".

The Chairman also urged MPs and their family members, who are eligible, to get themselves vaccinated.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested that asthma and obesity too should be included in the list of comorbidities for vaccination, saying these two have emerged as a major cause of Covid-19 mortality.

People of over 45 years with comorbidities are eligible for vaccination, along with senior citizens. Chaturvedi said she was a proponent of vaccine for all so that India could emerge out of Covid-19 sooner rather than later.

G V L Narasimha (BJP) talked about the difficulties faced by exporters of spices regarding settlement of payments as some unscrupulous people in some countries create difficulties.

"So they need at least in those cases where they have genuine difficulties, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Missions concerned in their respective countries should come forward to lend assistance to them by way of settling disputes, as per the local mechanism in their respective countries," he said.

The BJP MP suggested that the government should set up a help desk in every Mission, where Indian exporters can go for redressal of their problems related to payments.

Sujeet Kumar (BJD) raised the issue of rising cancer cases and demanded lowering of prices of cancer drugs.

He said while the Government of India has taken several initiatives for the welfare of cancer patients, there is an urgent and clear need to lower cancer drug prices in the country to keep these life-saving drugs available and affordable to patients belonging to the poor segment of society, especially in this COVID-19 scenario.

BJD leader Subhash Chandra Singh demanded the government that major trains should pass through Cuttack and Cuttack Railway station should be upgraded.

BJP leader Hardwar Dubey urged the government to protect people working in the tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh as they are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress leader Chhaya Verma expressed concern over delay in sanctioning a processing and cold storage unit for Chhattisgarh where farmers are not getting fair price for their horticultural crops.

"The state government has written to the Centre for a processing and cold chain unit. But no action has been taken so far and as a result the state has not been able to benefit from the processing units," she said.

After the Zero Hour, members made 'Special Mentions' on several issues including fuel price rise and milk adulteration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen.(Reuters)
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen.(Reuters)
india news

Centre urges Delhi HC to restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The Centre informed the court that in view of rising concerns over data protection and privacy, it has framed the Data Protection Bill, 2019, to "limit the ability of entities" such as WhatsApp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party, attends a media briefing ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections in Chennai on February 27, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party, attends a media briefing ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections in Chennai on February 27, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Kamal Haasan releases election manifesto, promises income for housewives

PTI, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Outlining his party's manifesto, Kamal Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patiala reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases reported.(HT Photo)
Patiala reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases reported.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab adds more districts to night curfew as Covid-19 spreads

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venkaiah Naidu further said MPs should take interest to see that common people too are guided properly.
Venkaiah Naidu further said MPs should take interest to see that common people too are guided properly.
india news

Be careful, follow Covid-19 guidelines: Venkaiah Naidu tells MPs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST
During the morning session, Naidu said while the severity has come down, reports are coming from certain states that the pandemic is spreading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the four victims died during treatment . (Getty Images)
One of the four victims died during treatment . (Getty Images)
india news

4 women farm labourers killed in horrific road crash in Telangana’s Warangal

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:26 PM IST
A seven-seater auto rickshaw which was overloaded with 19 people including the driver, collided with a van at a crossroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
india news

No one should have doubts about Covid-19 vaccines: Health minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A total of 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar to promote Kesari dal variants with lower levels of neurotoxin

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Kesari dal’s production and sale was banned in the country in 1961 for containing a neurotoxin that causes lathyrism – a disease marked by tremors, muscular weakness, and paraplegia or paralysis affecting the lower half of the body
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is to check crowding at shopping malls in the city.(REUTERS)
The move is to check crowding at shopping malls in the city.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 negative report mandatory to enter shopping malls in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:52 PM IST
All malls will have a swab collection facility starting from next week, the BMC has ruled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police had received legal advice that they could register a case against a Central agency for threatening, false implications, and other charges. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
The police had received legal advice that they could register a case against a Central agency for threatening, false implications, and other charges. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
india news

ED, Kerala police on collision course over gold smuggling probe

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:36 PM IST
This comes after some of the accused in the case recently alleged that they had been forced to take big names by the ED and two police officers who were escorting the accused gave a statement mentioning that they had overheard the ED officials' threats in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"IMA urges all of us to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treating," the statement read.(AP)
"IMA urges all of us to come forward with the more dedicated test, trace and carry on an appropriate protocol for treating," the statement read.(AP)
india news

IMA urges test, trace, appropriate treatment protocol to overcome second wave

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:19 PM IST
In an official statement, the Indian Medical Association also warned that people should not fall prey to the un-scientific selfish centred promotion of certain drug and procedures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped if Congress comes to power: Rahul

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:42 PM IST
During the student interaction ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Gandhi urged the youth to actively participate in politics and fight for the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
india news

East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US defence secretary Lloyd Austin after 6 pm today to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and further Quad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance amendment bill 'flawed'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
india news

‘Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation': Harsh Vardhan in LS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said it is not necessary, scientifically, to give each and every person in the country the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP