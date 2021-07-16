Be fearless, Rahul Gandhi tells social media volunteers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday virtually addressed over 3,500 social media volunteers of the party from across the country and urged them to be “fearless” and to involve more people, a functionary said.

“There are many people who don’t belong to Congress, but are very fearless to speak the truth. Such people should be inducted into the party while those who are in the party but are very scared to speak the truth should be ousted towards the RSS (Rashtriya Sweyamsewak Sangh) as the party does not need them anymore,” Gandhi told the volunteers.

Rohan Gupta, who heads Congress’s social media department, said Gandhi was very clear that volunteers should stick to the Gandhian ideology of the party. He said Gandhi said more the number of people in their social media team, the less government can do anything to curb them.

Also Read | Built in centuries, destroyed in seconds: Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt

Gupta said Gandhi spoke for over two hours and also interacted with the volunteers. He added the meeting was largely focused on “how social media can play an important role in a country where the government is working to curb the voice of mainstream media.”

Gupta said that Gandhi advised the volunteers to be “steadfast to fight” the wrongs of government and he assured them “maybe not today but the results of these efforts of speaking truth to power” would be visible soon. He added Gandhi said the government was “afraid of the voices over social media which is why it was making efforts to curb it.”

Vinay Kumar Dokonia, the national co-coordinator of the party’s social media wing, said Gandhi emphasised the government is also acknowledging that social media is a powerful weapon. He added Gandhi was also very concerned about the well-being of the social media team and their families. “Gandhi said that such meetings between him and social media volunteers should happen once in every month or two.”