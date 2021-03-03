'Be ready to combat new and emerging diseases: VP Naidu's message to scientists
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon scientists and researchers to be always ready to combat new and emerging diseases as the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to be ever vigilant to tackle an outbreak of sudden and unforeseen epidemics and pandemics.
Virtually addressing the Valedictory and Award Session of Global Bio India-2021 from Chennai, he said biotechnology has emerged as the backbone of various industrial sectors in recent times.
Built on four core beliefs of entrepreneurship, innovation, development of local talent, and demonstrating high value-based care, India is in a unique position to transition from the biotech industry to a bio-economy, he said according to an official statement.
Lauding the Department of Biotechnology for working relentlessly to mitigate the COVID-19-induced health crisis through the development of diagnostics, vaccines and novel protection equipment, apart from scaling up diagnostic capacity and rapid regulatory response, he expressed happiness that India is at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.
Referring to India's supply of COVID-19 vaccine to several countries in tune with the spirit of 'Vausudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family) and the age-old philosophy of 'share and care', he pointed that India's action drew praise from the World Health Organisation with its director general thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity.
Recognising the immense potential of the biotech sector, the vice president said the government has eased regulatory approvals for entrepreneurs.
Referring to the biotech sector's ambitious target of becoming a USD 150 billion industry by 2025 and contribute to knowledge and innovation-driven economy, Naidu urged the academia and the industry to join hands and engage pro-actively in imparting training and skills to the youth.
He also stressed on the need to leverage the huge potential of biotechnology sector to come up with new interventions to address the challenges faced by agriculture and allied sectors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary
- The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team had taken part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police
- At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief
- Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Be ready to combat new and emerging diseases: VP Naidu's message to scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it
- The military is expected to make a presentation to the PM on the situation along the borders and progress made towards the creation of theatre commands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi case: Lawyer says ex-SC judge Katju made ‘contemptuous’ remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu raided in tax evasion probe: 10 points
- Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the raids on Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu were an attempt to suppress the voice of those who speak against the central government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM
- Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer
- Five jawans were taking part in a night firing practice when the incident took place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To improve green cover, Telangana MP helms initiative to promote planting trees
- Santosh is planning to set up a Green India Foundation to take up the tree plantation programme extensively and also spread it to other parts of the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Request to vaccinate Dalai Lama at his premises under consideration: authorities
- the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala minister says notices to investment fund board 'cheap poll gimmick'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Won’t lose match as stadium’s name is Narendra Modi’: Thackeray’s dig at Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to expand base after poll debacle, JD (U) forms upper caste cell
- The focus on the upper caste, according to party leaders, is mainly to draw them closer to the party by letting them know the inclusive development that chief minister Nitish Kumar has been able to usher in over the last one and half decades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox