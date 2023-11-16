Belagavi woman taken into custody for making hoax bomb call

A 23-year-old Belagavi woman was taken into custody by the Parapana Agrahara police for making a hoax bomb threat call to a company in Bengaluru, where she had previously worked, police officers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Shetty, a resident of Shahu Nagar in the Belagavi North assembly constituency, is a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru

According to Belagavi superintend of police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled,“After receiving the information on about threat call, Bengaluru police in collaboration with the Belagavi APMC police, visited the woman’s [identified as Shruti Shetty] residence, detained her and took her to Bengaluru for further investigation.”

Shetty, a resident of Shahu Nagar in the Belagavi North assembly constituency, is a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru and had made the hoax call to the same workplace. She had resigned from her position to pursue further education in 2021. “According to the preliminary inquiry, the woman was denied re-employment at TCS and in anger, she made a hoax bomb call to the officelast week,” said SP Guled.

After completing her education in August, Shruti applied for the same job at TCS, but her application was rejected. Angered by the rejection, she used her mother’s cellphone to make a hoax bomb call to the office landline.

On Tuesday morning, employees inside the campus were evacuated after a bomb threat call was received at the B block. The local police in the Parappana Agrahara area were alerted, and a team, along with a bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection. Following a thorough search by the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad, no suspicious items were found inside the complex.

Based on TCS’s complaint, the Parapana Agrahara police identified the caller and travelled to the accused’s resident with women police personnel. After a preliminary investigation, Shruti confessed to making the hoax bomb call from her mother’s phone. “As her cellphone number was registered in the company staff record book, she used her mother’s phone to call,” explained the APMC police, who were present during the inquiry.

As the hoax bomb call was made from her mother’s phone number, the Parapana Agrahara police has also issued a notice to her mother to attend an inquiry in Bengaluru next week.

Shruti had worked in the administrative department at TCS for two years and resigned after being assured of re-employment.

