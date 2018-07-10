 Believing his militant son is trapped in Kashmir encounter, man dies of cardiac arrest: Police | india news | Hindustan Times
Believing his militant son is trapped in Kashmir encounter, man dies of cardiac arrest: Police

Mohammad Ishaq Naikoo reportedly suffered a massive heart attack after being told that his son Zeenat Naikoo was among the militants trapped in the cordon of security forces at Kudullan in Shopian this morning

india Updated: Jul 10, 2018 21:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Kashmiri villagers inspect the damaged house where militants were hiding during an encounter at Kundalan village in Shopian.
Kashmiri villagers inspect the damaged house where militants were hiding during an encounter at Kundalan village in Shopian.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

A man died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday after hearing rumours that his son was among the militants trapped in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Ishaq Naikoo reportedly suffered a massive heart attack after being told that his son Zeenat Naikoo was among the militants trapped in the cordon of security forces at Kudullan in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

Naikoo senior, a resident of Meemandar in Shopian, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Zeenat, who has reportedly joined militant ranks two months ago, was not among the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani national, killed in the encounter.

The slain militants were identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh, a local, and Babar from Pakistan, police said.

