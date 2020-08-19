e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee with new anti-corruption campaign

Bengal BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee with new anti-corruption campaign

BJP also launched the campaign’s video on YouTube which has been compiled with media reports exposing corruption such as irregularities in distribution of relief after Cyclone Amphan, corruption in mid-day meal in schools and chit fund scams in which several TMC leaders were accused.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh launched a public helpline which is registered as ‘Durnitir biruddhe Dilip Da’ (Dilip Da against corruption) and an e-mail id too for people to lodge complaints.
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh launched a public helpline which is registered as ‘Durnitir biruddhe Dilip Da’ (Dilip Da against corruption) and an e-mail id too for people to lodge complaints.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit on Wednesday launched a new campaign against corruption to mount pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress before the upcoming 2021 assembly elections.

The campaign has been named ‘Bengal against corruption’. Though it does not specifically name Mamata Banerjee it is obvious that she is the target because the campaign’s posters and video focus on the words “Satatar Pratik” (symbol of honesty), which TMC had earlier used in election cutouts and billboards carrying Banerjee’s image.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh launched the public helpline (7044070440) which is registered as ‘Durnitir biruddhe Dilip Da’ (Dilip Da against corruption) and an e-mail id (durnitirbiruddhe@amaderdilipda.in).

“Anybody can call this number between 10 am and 5 pm on weekdays and let us know about any type of corruption in any part of West Bengal. We will look into it,” said Ghosh.

BJP also launched the campaign’s video on YouTube which has been compiled with media reports exposing corruption such as irregularities in distribution of relief after Cyclone Amphan, corruption in mid-day meal in schools and chit fund scams in which several TMC leaders were accused. Ghosh’s voice plays in the background of the video.

TMC leaders did not react to the BJP campaign, but the party uploaded on a social media platform, a letter from the Japan-based United Nations World Peace Association (UNWPA) addressed to TMC minister Nirmal Maji. The letter says that UNWPA got to know from its representative that the state government has done a commendable job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In