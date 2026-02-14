Bengal BLO calls lover's husband for SIR, kills him, dumps body parts in canal

A booth-level officer has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital affair in West Bengal. The BLO murdered the man and dumped his body parts in three different places in the canal, which was found by the police on Friday. (PTI/Representational Image)

A preliminary investigation revealed that the BLO, Rizwan Hasan Mondal, was in a relationship with Nasir Ali’s wife and used the pretext of SIR to call Ali before murdering him.

The incident took place in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested for murdering Nasir Ali, PTI reported.

According to the initial investigation, Rizwan was in a relationship with 30-year-old Nasir's wife. He called Ali on Monday evening. The latter's body parts were found in a canal in Baduria on Friday.

BLO murdered Ali, dumped his body On Monday evening, Rizwan called Ali at a deserted place, citing some issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the report said, citing police officials.

The accused murdered Ali and dumped his body parts in three different places in the canal, which was found by the police on Friday.

Also read: After Indian man admits to Pannun murder plot, FBI says Khalistani was ‘target of transnational repression’ | India News

The family of the deceased lodged a missing persons complaint on Tuesday, and police began investigating. Investigators tracked Rizwan's phone calls. Following interrogation, Rizwan was arrested on the charges of murdering and dumping Ali's body.

His accomplice, Gyne, was also arrested on the charges of assisting in the murder, dismemberment of the body and dumping the parts.

Meanwhile, locals of the area staged a roadblock for around half an hour, demanding justice for the deceased. Police later persuaded them to lift the stir.

Also read: Private photos, extortion, missing boyfriend: MBA student's naked body found in Indore flat, murder suspected | India News

Earlier today, a man and a woman were found dead inside a parked car with a gunshot wound to their heads in Noida. The two victims, believed to be in a relationship, were found dead with a pistol recovered from the man.

Reports pointed towards a case of murder-suicide where the man killed the woman before killing himself.