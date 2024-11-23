Menu Explore
Bengal bypoll results: Trinamool leads on all six seats, as per early trends

PTI |
Nov 23, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have taken an unassailable lead in the bypolls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have taken an unassailable lead in the bypolls held for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday.

TMC takes an early lead in Bengal bypolls(PTI)
TMC takes an early lead in Bengal bypolls(PTI)

These results are drawing significant attention, especially in light of the ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident, which has sparked public outcry in the state.

Also Read: West Bengal assembly bypolls: BJP accuses TMC of threatening its workers

The bypolls were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST), following the resignation of sitting MLAs who had secured victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thus vacating their assembly seats.

Also Read: Primary suspect in TMC worker’s murder during Bengal bypolls arrested: Police

These elections are seen as an important political test for the state's ruling party.

In Sitai, a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, TMC's Sangita Roy is leading by 73,452 votes, a margin of 60,493 votes over her nearest rival, Dipak Kumar Ray of the BJP, who has so far secured 12,959 votes.

Also Read: Bengal cop suspended, TMC leaders arrested after Mamata Banerjee’s warning

In Madarihat, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo is leading by 39,353 votes, ahead of BJP's Rahul Lohar, who has received 21,375 votes. The seat was won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly polls.

In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey has secured a substantial lead, having received 40,663 votes against BJP's Rupak Mitra's 15,461.

In Haroa, TMC's SK Rabiul Islam has garnered 48,107 votes, against his rival, Piyarul Islam of the All India Secular Front, who is trailing with 6,441 votes.

TMC's Sujoy Hazra is leading in Medinipur with 32,777 votes, holding a margin of 11,398 votes over BJP's Subhajit Roy (Bunty), who has secured 21,379 votes.

In Taldangra, TMC's Falguni Singhababu is ahead with 17,280 votes, maintaining a lead of 6,324 votes over BJP's Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who has received 10,956 votes.

Of the six constituencies, five are located in South Bengal, a stronghold of the TMC, while Madarihat, in the northern part of the state, had been won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections, making it a key battleground in the region.

These early results reflect TMC's stronghold in the state, particularly in South Bengal, where the party has maintained its dominance.

Despite the BJP's hopes of retaining its northern seat in Madarihat, the party is currently trailing behind TMC in all constituencies.

The by-polls come at a time when the state's political landscape is charged with protest movements, especially surrounding the RG Kar incident, which has added a layer of intensity to the electoral battle.

