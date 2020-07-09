e-paper
Bengal Covid-19 containment zones to be put under strict restrictions for 7 days

The restrictions in West Bengal’s containment zones come at a time when the states Covid-19 tally has reached 24,823 while 827 people have died of the disease.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
Barricade set up at Khodaganj Road coronavirus containment zone in Beleghata, Kolklata, West Bengal on Wednesday(Samir Jana/HT Photo )
         

The containment zones in West Bengal will be put under strict restrictions for seven days from Thursday evening.

The list of containment zones released by the administration, for now, includes 25 zones in Kolkata, 56 in Howrah, and 95 in North 24 Parganas district.

The administration said further decisions on the increase in the number of containment zones will be taken depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state is planning to declare few places with Covid-19 patients as containment zone.

“Since in a few places we are getting #COVID19 patients, we are thinking of containment zones. The police need to be strict about the precautionary measure. If people do not wear masks, they will be sent home,” Banerjee said here in the Safe Drive Save Life campaign.

Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days, she added.

According to the State Health Department, the state on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 24,823, including 827 deaths. The number of active cases of infection stands at 7,705.

