Bengal duo held in Nagpur with 1.21L fake notes, planned local circulation

PTI |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:33 pm IST

Two men from Bengal were caught in Nagpur with 243 fake ₹500 notes worth ₹1.21L. Duo claimed to have stolen the cash on a train.

Two men from West Bengal have been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly possessing fake currency notes with a face value of more than 1.21 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The duo initially claimed they were job-seekers, but during a search, police discovered the fake notes hidden in a plastic bag.(Pexel)
The duo, Jaminarul Hussain Lokman Sheikh (27) and Azimtanu Sheikh (29), both from Malda district, was caught with 243 counterfeit notes in 500 denomination (face value 1,21,500) on late Wednesday night near a hospital under the Tehsil police station area, they said.

Also Read: Delhi man held over fake currency circulation in Ghaziabad

The duo initially claimed they were job-seekers, but during a search, police discovered the fake notes hidden in a plastic bag. The men later told cops they had stolen a passenger's bag containing the notes while traveling on the Geetanjali Express from Howrah to Nagpur, the police said.

They planned to return home after circulating the notes in Nagpur, they added. The two men were produced in a local court, which remanded them to five-day police custody.

