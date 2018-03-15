Bengal education dept seeks report after Kolkata school accuses 10 students of being lesbians

The West Bengal education department has sought a report from authorities of a Kolkata-based girls school after they levelled allegations of lesbianism against 10 students and forced them to give written admissions of their sexual activities within the school premises.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee confirmed that he has sought the detailed report following the controversy at Kamala Girls High School in south Kolkata.

“Yes, I have sought a report from the school authorities since I want to know what has actually happened. The complaints of the guardians are that the school authorities have forcefully taken written admission from students. If that is true it is not acceptable, since if the students are not guilty it is unfair to force them to give a written admission,” Chatterjee said.

“At the same time, any kind of sexual activity within the school premises cannot be entertained. So I have sought a detailed report to know the truth,” he added.

However, the minister denied making any comments against lesbianism or homosexuality as reported by a section of the media.

“What I said before I am saying it again. My objection is against any kind of sexual activity within the school premises and my observation is not restricted to any particular orientation,” Chatterjee said.

Parents of the 10 students staged a protest on March 12 inside the school alleging that the acting headmistress forced their children to give written admissions that they were practising lesbianism in school. They alleged that Sikha Sarkar was overreacting since keeping hands on the shoulder of a fellow student is not lesbianism.

However, Sarkar was adamant on her point and said she questioned the 10 students on March 8 on the basis of complaints from other students.

“In the face of questioning, they admitted about their lesbian activities within the school premises. So, I asked them to give their admission in writing,” she said.

The parents made a verbal complaint to the local Rabindra Sarobar police station, but no FIR was filed.