Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from post
- Banerjee had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they have not paid heed to his concerns.
West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee has resigned from his office on Friday, days after he alleged that some leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were not letting him 'work for the people'. "It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity," Banerjee said in his resignation letter, which was tweeted by news agency ANI. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted Banerjee's resignation, ANI reported later.
Banerjee had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they have not paid heed to his concerns. "I feel very bad when the youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and can't support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice," he had claimed during the live session on January 16.
Before this, Banerjee had also attended a meeting held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's before Adhikari joined the BJP. Prior to Adhikari's exit, Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress.
The tussle between Banerjee and senior leaders in Howrah over alleged nepotism and corruption first surfaced in public in July last year. “The rectification drive initiated by Mamata Banerjee will not succeed if action is taken against small fish and the big ones are allowed to go scot-free,” the minister had said then.
