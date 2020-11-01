Bengal governor targets Trinamool govt over Darjeeling’s fugitive leader

india

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (GJM) fugitive leader Bimal Gurung, who had recently emerged from hiding after three years and offered support to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Gurung, who had been on the run after Bengal government invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) 1967 against him in three years ago, previously backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which wrested the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The Gorkha leader had founded the GJM in 2007 and ensured a 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills in 2017 in demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland for the ethnic minority Nepali-speaking people.

He was charged under the UAPA, 1967 and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the agitation.

Dhankar spoke to the media persons in Siliguri – the biggest town in north Bengal – prior to his departure for his month-long stay at the British-era Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling town.

He singled out the Banerjee-led administration for meeting Gurung, whom he obliquely referred to as a criminal.

However, he stopped short of naming the GJM founder.

His statement is significant because the TMC has welcomed Gurung’s decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and support Banerjee.

“Those who think of destroying democracy have been destroyed invariably. No matter how big you are, no one is above law … A fugitive of law is a fugitive of society and must be uniformly treated. If anyone is not equal before the law, it is wrong. If I meet a wanted criminal, I shall be at fault,” said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar said a prudent and pragmatic approach is needed to find a permanent political solution to the long-pending issues in the Darjeeling hills. He said he would try to understand the issues.

The people from the Darjeeling hills have agitated for decades in demand for a separate state. The BJP had promised in its election manifestos that it would find a permanent political solution.

“No matter how complex, complicated and emotive the problems are, they are not bigger than Article 370, more complicated than Ram temple and more emotive than the triple talaq issue. The solution should be found through a politically prudent and pragmatic approach,” said Dhankhar.

Gautam Deb, Bengal minister for tourism, who belongs to Siliguri, said, “The governor should resign since he is working like a politician.”