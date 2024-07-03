Bengal governor vs Mamata Banerjee: Calcutta high court to hear defamation suit today

The Calcutta high court is set to hear a defamation suit on Wednesday, July 3, filed by West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose against chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The hearing for the case is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, according to the high court's website. The Calcutta high court is scheduled to hear a defamation suit on Wednesday, filed by Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Also Read: Ensure there’s no political bias in judiciary, Mamata Banerjee tells judges

On June 28, CV Ananda Bose filed a defamation case against the chief minister, a day after she claimed that women did not feel safe visiting the Raj Bhavan. In an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee said, "Women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Read more: Case registered after video shows man, said to be TMC leader, thrashing couple in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee's remarks were a reference to an allegation of molestation made against Bose on May 2 by a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan. The Kolkata Police has started an inquiry on the issue.

The governor reacted to her remarks, stating that it was not fitting for a public representative to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions". Bose also claimed that these were “engineered narratives” meant to hinder his ability to stop corruption in the state.

Also read: Bengal facing financial breakdown, says Guv, asks TMC to issue white paper

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, commented on the matter, saying, “These allegations and counter-allegations are tarnishing the image of West Bengal. This is nothing but a shameful episode.”

The West Bengal governor has also filed defamation suits against other TMC leaders for making similar comments, a source told news agency PTI.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between the Governor and Chief Minister is indicative of them both forgetting their constitutional responsibilities.