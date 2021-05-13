Bengal govt, SC rights panel at odds over its visit to state

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government has asked the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to cancel its visit to the state to inquire into the cases of atrocities against Dalits in the aftermath of post-poll violence, citing the pandemic restrictions and protocol. The commission has, however, decided to go ahead with the visit.

While the West Bengal government on Monday told the Kolkata high court that not a single incident of post-poll violence has been reported in the state after May 8, the NCSC claims it has been receiving letters and complaints of atrocities against Dalits in the state, ever since the assembly elections were announced on May 2.

The Commission is a constitutional body established to provide safeguards against the exploitation of Scheduled Castes. It joins a growing number of Central government bodies that have been quick to send fact finding teams to the state or shoot off letters to the local government following post poll violence that has rocked the state. The violence came after the TMC retained power, with an absolute majority in an election that the Bharatiya Janata Party expected to win.

According to a member of the commission who asked not to be named, the NCSC conveyed to the West Bengal government its plan to visit the state on May 13 and 14 and also sought a meeting with the chief secretary and the director general of police.

In a letter to the NCSC, dated May 11, the chief secretary of the state asked it to forward the complaints it has received in connection with the violence to the DG police. “The letter from the WB government has informed the NCSC that a 5-Member bench of the High Court Kolkata has heard the matter on May 10. The solicitor general has made a submission before the bench, that a number of complaints have been received by, inter alia, the national commission for schedule castes. And that the High Court has observed that in case any such complaints have been received by the commission with reference to violence during the polls or post poll, the same may be forwarded to the director general of police, West Bengal so as to enable him to transfer the same to the concerned police station for appropriate action,” added the person .

When the Commission wrote back saying that it was part of its mandate to conduct spot visits, the state shot off a second letter, also dated May 11, pointing out the NSCN should reconsider the decision of proceeding to visit during the current pandemic situation.

The person cited above said “even the hotel that was booked for the team has called to say that it cannot accommodate the visitors; the Commission will take it up with the state government.”

The person did not respond on the exact number of cases of atrocities and violence against SCs in the post poll violence .

After the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that its workers are being attacked in the state allegedly by the TMC cadre, there have been a series of inquiries initiated. West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar will visit families of those affected by post-poll violence in the state. In a tweet, he said that he will be visiting “post poll unprecedented violence affected areas”.

The Home ministry has also already sanctioned security to all 77 BJP MLAs following an assessment of threat to them. While 16 of these MLAs had various levels of central security even before the Assembly polls, 61 were accorded X-category security of CISF on Monday.

With the BJP claiming that some of its women cadre being attacked, a team of National Commission for Women headed by chairperson, Rekha Sharma visited the state last week.