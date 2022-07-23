Home / India News / Bengal minister, aide arrested after 21 cr raid; BJP, Trinamool spar| Top 5
india news

Bengal minister, aide arrested after 21 cr raid; BJP, Trinamool spar| Top 5

West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody for two days in connection with the alleged teachers recruitment scam. His close aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been arrested by the ED.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee with Arpita Mukherjee.&nbsp;(ANI)
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee with Arpita Mukherjee. (ANI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

An all out political war of words has erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party after West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

The minister, who was holding the education portfolio when alleged irregularities in the recruitment of secondary and primary teachers in schools run by the state government took place, was sent to two-day ED custody.

Here are top ten developments unfolding in Bengal.

1. West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has now been taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. His lawyers had requested the court that the TMC leader be allowed to be taken to the hospital. The court directed ED to take him to SSKM Hospital due to his medical condition. The central probe agency had appealed that Chatterjee may be taken to the command hospital.

2. While Partha Chatterjee remains hospitalised after being sent to ED custody, his close aide Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the central probe agency. The ED said it had recovered cash worth more than 21 crores from her residence in south Kolkata during raids on Friday.

ALSO READ: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the aide of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee?

3. The Trinamool Congress has said that it will punish Partha Chatterjee if he is found guilty. Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim slammed the BJP, accusing it of misusing agencies.

4. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that another person named Monalisa Das is under ED scanner in connection with the school jobs scam. Ghosh alleged that under Das's name ten flats are registered and she is also linked to Bangladesh.

5. The BJP has launched an all out attack on the TMC following the minister's arrest. Union minister Anurag Thakur called the party a ‘mountain of corruption’, and accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of being a mute spectator to the ‘scams’ unravelling in her state, PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
partha chatterjee west bengal dilip ghosh mamata banerjee trinamool + 3 more
partha chatterjee west bengal dilip ghosh mamata banerjee trinamool + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out