Mamata Banerjee pulls up Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee for non-performance, he resigns

Sovan Chatterjee, who has held three crucial positions of Kolkata mayor, housing and fire and emergency services minister resigned from his ministerial positions on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly pulled up by chief minister Mamata Banerjee for devoting too much time on personal affairs and ignoring official responsibilities.

“His resignation has been accepted. He had put in his papers in the past too, but I hadn’t accepted. He has been asked to resign from the mayor’s post as well. A new mayor will be appointed in due time,” the chief minister told the media.

He has shared a close, decades-old personal relationship with Mamata Banerjee, who even refers to Chatterjee by his pet name, “Kanan”.

Over the past one year, Chatterjee has been going through turmoil in his personal life. In November 2017, he filed for divorce from his wife Ratna and moved out of his residence in Behala, on the southern fringes of the city. The media has been agog with speculation about his relationship with a teacher of political science in a girls college in south Kolkata. Chatterjee has detailed his personal torment and even shed tears on television.

“Sovan is responsible for his downfall. This woman (the teacher) is a big actor. Mamata Banerjee has tried several times to mend his ways,” said Chatterjee’s wife Ratna, on Wednesday.

Murmurs have grown loud over this year that Chatterjee was not attending to his work and allowing files to pile up on tables. According to a CPI (M) legislator, Chatterjee today put the number of homeless accommodated in government schemes at 2.5 million, attracting an angry correction from the chief minister that the figure stood at 4 million.

Over the past few months, Mamata Banerjee has been gradually clipping his wings. In June this year, Chatterjee was divested of the environment portfolio and his lady friend resigned from the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority where she had been inducted as an expert during Chatterjee’s tenure. In October, he was removed as president of the South 24 Parganas district unit president of the ruling party.

