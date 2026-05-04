Bengal: Nawsad Siddique leads as ISF leader eyes to retain Bhangar seat

Nawsad Siddique of the chairman of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is currently leading on the Bhangar constituency as per the latest numbers released by the Election Commission of India at 1pm. Counting for the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal is currently underway, with the BJP making some big gains. While 11 more rounds of counting are pending, he remains ahead of TMC's Saokat Molla by a margin of 1,927 votes. Indian Secular Front (ISF) Chairman and candidate from Bhangar constituency, Nawsad Siddique, interacts with people during campaigning ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Birbhum. (PTI)

Siddique is currently serving as an MLA from the Bhangar constituency in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was elected in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bhangar as a candidate of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party. For the 2026 Assembly elections, Siddique is aiming to retain his seat from the Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, seeking another term as the representative of the region.

Background Born on 2 May 1993, Nawsad comes from a prominent religious lineage, being the son of Ali Akbar Siddiqui and the great-grandson of Pir Zulfiqar Ali, known as “Chhoto Huzur” of Furfura Sharif. He belongs to the fourth generation of the founder of Furfura Sharif, Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, and is the brother of Abbas Siddique, founder of the Indian Secular Front. Nawsad completed his postgraduation in 2015 from from Aliah University

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What Happened in Previous Elections? The Bhangar constituency has seen shifting political control over the years, alternating between the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M). In 2006, Arabul Islam of the Trinamool Congress won the seat, followed by CPI(M)’s Badal Jamadar in 2011. The constituency returned to the Trinamool Congress in 2016 with Abdur Razzak Molla’s victory, reflecting its fluctuating electoral pattern.

A significant shift came in 2021 when Nawsad Siddique won the seat as a candidate of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, backed by the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which had been formed earlier that year by Abbas Siddique. The ISF allied with the Congress and the Left Front under the Sanjukta Morcha for the elections, and Siddique’s victory marked the party’s entry into the Assembly.