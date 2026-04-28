A scary taxi ride to Bengal's notorious Bhangar, where MLA Nawsad Siddique is loved beyond faith | Ground report

For Raju Ghosh, the cabbie who agreed to go there, my trip's purpose of meeting Nawsad Siddique that he overheard in a phone conversation of mine, turned out to be a fanboy moment. It was then an exciting drive for him and an impatient (little scary as well) ride for me to Bhangar - the seat where Mamata Banerjee's TMC has faced challenges in maintaining its grip over the party's stronghold of South 24 Parganas district.

The three cab drivers first accepted the booking then cancelled after hearing the destination, forcing me to wonder if it was Bhangar constituency's notorious reputation that made them do so.

I was three failed attempts down and almost about to give up on booking a taxi for West Bengal's notorious constituency of Bhangar when a fourth agreed to take me there, only to reveal later that he too is a fan of the MLA — Nawsad Siddique — whose outfit Indian Secular Front (ISF) was the only opposition party except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win a seat in the 2021 state assembly elections.

Raju Ghosh, the cab driver, told me that Nawsad Siddique was among the very few Muslim leaders whose fanbase included Hindus as well because he openly challenged Mamata Banerjee - who had to order eight additional police stations in Bhangar to have the area under her control, according to Dr Abdul Matin, a political science professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata who has followed the MLA closely over several years.

The constituency is infamous for political violence and turf war not just during the elections but throughout the year.

Of the total 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, 293 were won by the TMC-plus and the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. It was just Bhangar which surprised many, breaking the TMC-BJP streak, and going in Nawsad Siddique-led ISF's kitty. Bhangar is going to polls in the second and the final phase of Bengal assembly election voting on April 29.

Nawsad Siddique, whose fanbase includes Hindus Furfura Sharif's 'Pirzada' Nawsad Siddique, who is all of 33, leads a relatively young ISF party that has fielded candidates in over 33 seats this election in an alliance with the Left Front.

"He is among the very few Muslim leaders who openly challenges Mamata Banerjee on key issues… he is loved by many Hindus as well," Raju Ghosh told me.

Born on May 2, 1993, Siddique hails from a prominent religious lineage, being the great-grandson of Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, a Bengali Islamic scholar who was the 'Pir' (title for a Sufi spiritual guide) in West Bengal's Furfura Sharif.

Siddique's father Ali Akbar Siddiqui was the son of Pir Zulfiqar Ali, popularly known as "Chhoto Huzur" of Furfura Sharif, an influential and popular Sufi shrine located in the district of Hooghly in West Bengal.

“Pir Maulana Shah Sufi Abu Bakr Siddique , popularly known as Dadahuzur (1845-1939) was the founder of Furfura Sharif Sufi Silsila (tradition). This shrine has millions of disciples and followers across West Bengal, Assam and the neighbouring Bangladesh. Pir Abu Bakr Siddique was also a great socio-religious reformer of late nineteenth and early twentieth century Bengal. He played a phenomenal role in the field of education, spiritually and shaping of vernacular Bengali Muslim identity. The Furfura Sharif has deeply embedded Pir-Mureedi networks among Bengali Muslims and hence they enjoy massive influence among their mureeds (disciples),” Dr Matin told hindustantimes.com.

What Nawsad Siddique said on key issues Waving to the crowd from the sunroof of a Thar amid heavy security, Nawsad Siddique entered a rally in style in the interiors of Bhangar's Raghunathpur earlier this month and spoke to hindustantimes.com.

He said Mamata Banerjee has aged, it is time she hands over the responsibility of Bengal with us to take the state ahead. "Education system is in shambles, farmers… their monthly is behind… midday meals… corruption is everywhere… leave things on us now and go," Siddique said.